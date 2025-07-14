Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Maintenance

Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Griffin Shipman, from Chicago, Illinois, conducts maintenance on a Mark 45 5-inch 62 caliber naval gun on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 25, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|06.24.2025
|07.17.2025 00:46
|9184481
|250625-N-QV397-5004
|4032x2688
|2.15 MB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|3
|0
