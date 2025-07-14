2025 DoD Warrior Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Athletes from Team Navy for the Department of Defense Warrior Games scrimmage during Team Navy’s wheelchair basketball practice July 16, 2025, at Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sakdaratanak Nong)