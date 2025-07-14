Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Supply Offload in Dominican Republic [Image 6 of 7]

    CP25 Supply Offload in Dominican Republic

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 16, 2025) An MH-60 Sierra Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, picks up medical supplies from the flight deck of the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 16, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 18:58
    Photo ID: 9183989
    VIRIN: 250716-A-DT406-1164
    Resolution: 4170x6255
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PUERTO PLATA, DO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 Supply Offload in Dominican Republic [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

