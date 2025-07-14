PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 16, 2025) An MH-60 Sierra Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, picks up medical supplies from the flight deck of the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 16, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 18:58
|Photo ID:
|9183986
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-DT406-1157
|Resolution:
|6363x4242
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Supply Offload in Dominican Republic [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.