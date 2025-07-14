Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VX-1 launches E-2D for test operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VX-1 launches E-2D for test operations

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    Naval Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One

    An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1, takes off at Naval Air Station Patuxent, River, Md., July 17, 2024. VX-1 is located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and is under Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW) John T. Jarrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 12:59
    Photo ID: 9183097
    VIRIN: 250716-N-JD579-1299
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 15.57 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VX-1 launches E-2D for test operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VX-1 launches E-2D for test operations
    VX-1 launches E-2D for test operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawkeye
    E-2D
    Pioneers
    VX1
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download