    Monnet Bushner Has Been appointed as Command Sergeant Major-5

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Pennsauken, NJ native, Army CSM Monnet Bushner has been appointed as Army Command Sergeant Major assigned to Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, 110th Attack wing, MI.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 10:10
    Photo ID: 9182574
    VIRIN: 250324-D-ZZ999-1358
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monnet Bushner Has Been appointed as Command Sergeant Major-5, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Monnet Bushner Has Been appointed as Command Sergeant Major

