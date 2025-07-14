Date Taken: 03.24.2025 Date Posted: 07.16.2025 10:09 Photo ID: 9182565 VIRIN: 250324-D-ZZ999-1156 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 8.75 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Monnet Bushner Has Been appointed as Command Sergeant Major-6, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.