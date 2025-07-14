Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th EMDS/ESFS TCCC training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron practice loading a simulated patient onto a power stretcher during a mass casualty training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. The collaborative exercise between the 386th ESFS and Expeditionary Medical Squadron familiarized participants with patient movement techniques, including safe loading and unloading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 07:37
    Photo ID: 9182364
    VIRIN: 250526-F-MC101-1369
    Resolution: 4117x2750
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386th AEW
    Security Forces
    medical
    Medical Training

