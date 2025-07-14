386th EMDS/ESFS TCCC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron practice loading a simulated patient onto a power stretcher during a mass casualty training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. The collaborative exercise between the 386th ESFS and Expeditionary Medical Squadron familiarized participants with patient movement techniques, including safe loading and unloading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)