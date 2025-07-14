U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron practice loading a simulated patient onto a power stretcher during a mass casualty training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. The collaborative exercise between the 386th ESFS and Expeditionary Medical Squadron familiarized participants with patient movement techniques, including safe loading and unloading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 07:37
|Photo ID:
|9182364
|VIRIN:
|250526-F-MC101-1369
|Resolution:
|4117x2750
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th EMDS/ESFS TCCC training, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.