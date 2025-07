Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX-327) transits to Pier 66 in downtown Seattle, Washington, July 6, 2025. Eagle led tours for thousands of members of the public during its three-day port call. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)