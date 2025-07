Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX-327) enters the port of Seattle as part of its summer cruise, July 9, 2025. The Eagle's mainmast reaches heights of over 140 feet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)