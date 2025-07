Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX-327) passes the Seattle Space Needle on its way to Pier 66 in downtown Seattle, Washington, July 6, 2025. Eagle has approximately 60 permanent crew members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)