C7F Meets With Ambassador William Grayson

250701-N-WM182-1050 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 1, 2025) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, meets with Ambassador William Grayson, Commissioner General, USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, aboard the 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)