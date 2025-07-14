Firefighters and first responders provide oxygen to a Soldier during a quarterly airfield emergency and disaster drill at Camp Humphreys, July 15, 2025. The training simulated real-world emergency scenarios to evaluate the readiness and coordination of first responders. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 20:23
|Photo ID:
|9181856
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-AJ836-1131
|Resolution:
|5631x4022
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Ana Alrawi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.