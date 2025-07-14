Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi 

    USAG Humphreys

    First responders load a Soldier into an ambulance during the quarterly airfield emergency and disaster drill at Camp Humphreys, July 15, 2025. The exercise aimed to assess emergency medical response and evacuation procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 20:23
    Photo ID: 9181855
    VIRIN: 250610-A-AJ836-1146
    Resolution: 5252x3751
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Ana Alrawi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill
    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill
    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill
    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill
    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill
    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill
    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill
    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download