First responders load a Soldier into an ambulance during the quarterly airfield emergency and disaster drill at Camp Humphreys, July 15, 2025. The exercise aimed to assess emergency medical response and evacuation procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 20:23
|Photo ID:
|9181855
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-AJ836-1146
|Resolution:
|5252x3751
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Ana Alrawi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.