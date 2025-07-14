Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill [Image 4 of 8]

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi 

    USAG Humphreys

    A firefighter provides oxygen to a Soldier during a quarterly airfield emergency and disaster drill at Camp Humphreys, July 15, 2025. The training simulated real-world emergency scenarios to evaluate the readiness and coordination of first responders. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi)

