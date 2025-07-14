Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill [Image 3 of 8]

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi 

    USAG Humphreys

    Firefighters and first responders administer first aid to Soldiers during a quarterly airfield emergency and disaster drill at Camp Humphreys, July 15, 2025. The exercise tested the installation’s emergency response capabilities and coordination among first responders. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 20:25
    Photo ID: 9181851
    VIRIN: 250715-A-AJ836-9242
    Resolution: 4973x3552
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Ana Alrawi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

