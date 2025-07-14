Firefighters and first responders administer first aid to Soldiers during a quarterly airfield emergency and disaster drill at Camp Humphreys, July 15, 2025. The exercise tested the installation’s emergency response capabilities and coordination among first responders. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 20:25
|Photo ID:
|9181851
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-AJ836-9242
|Resolution:
|4973x3552
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Ana Alrawi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.