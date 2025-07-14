U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire Department personnel respond during a quarterly airfield emergency and disaster drill at Camp Humphreys, July 15, 2025. The exercise evaluated the effectiveness of first response personnel and emergency procedures in and around the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ana Alrawi
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 20:26
|Photo ID:
|9181850
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-AJ836-9836
|Resolution:
|5468x3906
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Quarterly Airfield Emergency/Disaster Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Ana Alrawi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.