Seaman Seamus Jennings, a crewmember assigned to the Legend-class U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752), participates in a fire-fighting drill by acting as a casualty on the cutter’s mess deck while patrolling the Pacific Ocean, July 8, 2025. These trainings ensure Stratton’s crew are ready for missions across the Coast Guard’s diverse operational programs. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)