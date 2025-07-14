Cherry Point Corpsman Awarded Fleet Marine Force Pin

Hospital Corpsman First Class Cynthia Baldwin was awarded the Fleet Marine Force Pin during a ceremony Friday, July 11 at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.
Baldwin is assigned to the 12th Dental Company and serves in the facility's Dental Clinic.
