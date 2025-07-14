Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Corpsman Awarded Fleet Marine Force Pin [Image 2 of 2]

    Cherry Point Corpsman Awarded Fleet Marine Force Pin

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman First Class Cynthia Baldwin was awarded the Fleet Marine Force Pin during a ceremony Friday, July 11 at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    Baldwin is assigned to the 12th Dental Company and serves in the facility's Dental Clinic.

