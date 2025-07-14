Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailor Frocks to Hospital Corpsman Second Class [Image 1 of 2]

    Cherry Point Sailor Frocks to Hospital Corpsman Second Class

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Bravo Zulu to Hospital Corpsman Second Class Trezira Erales-Garza!

    Erales-Garza, center-right, was frocked to the rank Friday, July 11, and serves in the clinic's Patient Administration Department.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 08:07
    Photo ID: 9180346
    VIRIN: 250712-O-KJ310-2804
    Resolution: 1503x1002
    Size: 355.46 KB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    cherry point
    navy medicine
    navymedicine

