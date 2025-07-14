Tactical Resupply: C-17 Delivers Critical Gear during REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron review paperwork from an incoming C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)