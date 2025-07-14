Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Resupply: C-17 Delivers Critical Gear during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 3 of 5]

    Tactical Resupply: C-17 Delivers Critical Gear during REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force air transportation specialist assigned to the 730th Air Mobility squadron secures cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 22:12
    Photo ID: 9179830
    VIRIN: 250711-F-OS908-1100
    Resolution: 5681x3780
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Tactical Resupply: C-17 Delivers Critical Gear during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    REFORPAC
    C-17 Globemaster III
    DLE2025

