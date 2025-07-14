U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kohl Rzepa, 35th Maintenance Squadron transient alert team member, marshals in a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. Mobility aircraft provide critical airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and command and control to project, connect, maneuver and sustain the Joint Force during the Department-Level Exercise Department of the Air Force series, including REFORPAC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 22:12
|Photo ID:
|9179824
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-OS908-1009
|Resolution:
|4561x3035
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tactical Resupply: C-17 Delivers Critical Gear during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS