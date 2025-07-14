Tactical Resupply: C-17 Delivers Critical Gear during REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kohl Rzepa, 35th Maintenance Squadron transient alert team member, marshals in a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. Mobility aircraft provide critical airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and command and control to project, connect, maneuver and sustain the Joint Force during the Department-Level Exercise Department of the Air Force series, including REFORPAC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)