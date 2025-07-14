Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Resupply: C-17 Delivers Critical Gear during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    Tactical Resupply: C-17 Delivers Critical Gear during REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kohl Rzepa, 35th Maintenance Squadron transient alert team member, marshals in a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2025. Mobility aircraft provide critical airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and command and control to project, connect, maneuver and sustain the Joint Force during the Department-Level Exercise Department of the Air Force series, including REFORPAC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 22:12
    Photo ID: 9179824
    VIRIN: 250711-F-OS908-1009
    Resolution: 4561x3035
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Tactical Resupply: C-17 Delivers Critical Gear during REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

