    USS Bulkeley Sailors give the all clear signal before continuing with CPR training [Image 2 of 2]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN - (July 9, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class James Mark Monje (left), Chief Damage Controlman Timothy Morgan (center) and Navy Counselor 2nd Class Juhley Clairant assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), verbally give the all clear signal before continuing with cardiovascular pulmonary recitation (CPR) training on a medical training dummy. USS Bulkeley is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    This work, USS Bulkeley Sailors give the all clear signal before continuing with CPR training [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HM3 Timothy Efendy conducts cardiovascular pulmonary recitation (CPR) training
    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    #USNavy
    USS Bulkeley
    #NavalIntegration
    DDG84
    Wolfpack

