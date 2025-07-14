Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM3 Timothy Efendy conducts cardiovascular pulmonary recitation (CPR) training [Image 1 of 2]

    HM3 Timothy Efendy conducts cardiovascular pulmonary recitation (CPR) training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN - (July 9, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Timothy Efendy, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), demonstrates how to apply an automated external defibrillator patch to a medical training dummy while conducting cardiovascular pulmonary recitation (CPR) training. USS Bulkeley is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    HM3 Timothy Efendy conducts cardiovascular pulmonary recitation (CPR) training
    USS Bulkeley Sailors give the all clear signal before continuing with CPR training

    COMPTUEX
    #USNavy
    USS Bulkeley
    #NavalIntegration
    DDG84
    Wolfpack

