    Lt. Jose Benitez and GSMC Gary Lusk inspect the inlet plenum to the number one Allison gas turbine generator

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    MAYPORT Fl. - (July 1, 2025) Lt. Jose Benitez (left), assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), and Chief Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) Gary Lusk, marine gas turbine inspector, assigned to Southeast Regional Maintenance Center, Mayport, Florida, inspects inlet plenum to the number one Allison gas turbine generator. USS Bulkeley is operating with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    COMPTUEX
    #USNavy
    USS Bulkeley
    #NavalIntegration
    DDG84
    Wolfpack

