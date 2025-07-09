JBAB Tech Sergeant Release

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for Joint
Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing command chief, gives closing remarks during the
technical sergeant release ceremony at JBAB, Washington, D.C., July 11, 2025.
Thompson charged the newly selected technical sergeants with raising the bar for
leadership and continuing their pursuit of excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman
1st Class Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 12:41
|Photo ID:
|9178753
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-OU358-1622
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|646.7 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
