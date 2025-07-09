JBAB Tech Sergeant Release

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for Joint

Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing command chief, gives closing remarks during the

technical sergeant release ceremony at JBAB, Washington, D.C., July 11, 2025.

Thompson charged the newly selected technical sergeants with raising the bar for

leadership and continuing their pursuit of excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman

1st Class Shanel Toussaint)