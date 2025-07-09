Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB Tech Sergeant Release [Image 4 of 4]

    JBAB Tech Sergeant Release

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for Joint
    Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing command chief, gives closing remarks during the
    technical sergeant release ceremony at JBAB, Washington, D.C., July 11, 2025.
    Thompson charged the newly selected technical sergeants with raising the bar for
    leadership and continuing their pursuit of excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman
    1st Class Shanel Toussaint)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 12:41
    Photo ID: 9178753
    VIRIN: 250711-F-OU358-1622
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 646.7 KB
    Location: US
