NNSY Code 400 Celebrates New Graduates During CMPAS Graduation

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Contracting Department (Code 400) celebrated the graduation of eight new personnel from their Contracts Management and Practical Acquisitions Skills (CMPAS) Workshop July 1. This program serves as an indoctrination for new employees to gain a better understanding of the skills needed to be successful in Code 400, enhancing their ability to make sound business decisions in government contracting. It spans over 13 weeks, consisting of more than 100 hours of academic instruction and 50 hours of hands-on training and mock procurements.