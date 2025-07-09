Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Code 400 Celebrates New Graduates During CMPAS Graduation

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Contracting Department (Code 400) celebrated the graduation of eight new personnel from their Contracts Management and Practical Acquisitions Skills (CMPAS) Workshop July 1. This program serves as an indoctrination for new employees to gain a better understanding of the skills needed to be successful in Code 400, enhancing their ability to make sound business decisions in government contracting. It spans over 13 weeks, consisting of more than 100 hours of academic instruction and 50 hours of hands-on training and mock procurements.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 07:34
    Photo ID: 9178300
    VIRIN: 250701-N-XX785-3162
    Resolution: 6416x4279
    Size: 17.42 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, NNSY Code 400 Celebrates New Graduates During CMPAS Graduation, by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Workforce Development
    CMPAS

