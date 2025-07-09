Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings (LCS-15) Hull Patch installation. [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Billings (LCS-15) Hull Patch installation.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Oscar Pope 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND- Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s Production Team installed a doubler plate on USS Billings (LCS-15) after an allision with a service barge Jul. 4, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Photo ID: 9178261
    VIRIN: 250704-N-JC439-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, USS Billings (LCS-15) Hull Patch installation. [Image 2 of 2], by Oscar Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

