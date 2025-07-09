Date Taken: 07.04.2025 Date Posted: 07.14.2025 07:05 Photo ID: 9178260 VIRIN: 250704-N-JC439-1000 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.43 MB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Billings (LCS-15) Hull Patch installation. [Image 2 of 2], by Oscar Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.