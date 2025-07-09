USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Vertical Replenishment Training during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250713-N-TW227-2033 CORAL SEA (July 13, 2025) An MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 participates in vertical replenishment training on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 13. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)