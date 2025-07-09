Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 4 of 10]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25

    CORAL SEA

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250713-N-TW227-1194 CORAL SEA (July 13, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) ready chocks and chains as an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 lands on the flight deck during flight operations as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in the Coral Sea, July 13. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 05:06
    Photo ID: 9178145
    VIRIN: 250713-N-TW227-1194
    Resolution: 7970x5313
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Talisman Sabre
    F-35B Lightning II
    USS America
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    Flight Operations

