    Oregon Army National Guard Community Park Cleanup [Image 6 of 9]

    Oregon Army National Guard Community Park Cleanup

    SPRINGFIELD, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Paine 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard (ORARNG) Soldiers work together to remove a fallen tree during a community service project conducted by Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Alpha Company and Golf Company, 2-162nd Infantry Regiment, July 11, 2025 at Lively Park in Springfield, Ore. The ORARNG units helped to clear several truck loads of fallen wood, debris, and ivy that had taken over the local trail and posed a risk as fuel to potential wildfires. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 02:06
    Photo ID: 9177246
    VIRIN: 250711-A-ET257-9679
    Resolution: 6261x4174
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OREGON, US
