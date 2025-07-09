Oregon Army National Guard Community Park Cleanup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard (ORARNG) Soldier carries fallen trees from a walking trail during a community service project conducted by Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Alpha Company and Golf Company, 2-162nd Infantry Regiment, July 11, 2025 at Lively Park in Springfield, Ore. The ORARNG units helped to clear several truck loads of fallen wood, debris, and ivy that had taken over the local trail and posed a risk as fuel to potential wildfires. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)