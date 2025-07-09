Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 9]

    HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Matt Lyman 

    29th Infantry Division

    1st. Sgt. Jonathan Mycko assumed responsibility as the Headquarters and
    Headquarters Battalion, 29th Infantry Division, command sergeant major from CSM
    Andrew Sheppard during a ceremony July 11, 2025, in Thurman Hall at Fort Belvoir,
    Virginia. Lt. Col. Michael Esposito, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters
    Battalion, 29 th Infantry Division, presided over the ceremony which included an
    exchange of the battalion colors signifying the seamless transition of responsibility from
    Sheppard to Mycko.
    Mycko previously served as the first sergeant for Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 116th
    Regiment before accepting the position as HHBN’s senior NCO. Sheppard will remain
    with the 29th Infantry Division, serving as the senior NCO for Division Artillery.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 13:45
    Photo ID: 9176851
    VIRIN: 250711-N-NQ873-3950
    Resolution: 2736x4104
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    This work, HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Matt Lyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

