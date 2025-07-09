Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Matt Lyman 

    29th Infantry Division

    CSM Andrew Sheppard receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Lt. Col. Michael Esposito, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 29th Infantry Division for his service as the senior noncommissioned officer. Sheppard will remain with the 29th Infantry Division, serving as the senior NCO for Division Artillery.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 13:45
    Photo ID: 9176848
    VIRIN: 250711-N-NQ873-3584
    Resolution: 2736x4104
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Matt Lyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHBN Change of Responsibility
    HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility
    HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility
    HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility
    HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility
    HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility
    HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility
    HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility
    HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download