HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility

1st. Sgt. Jonathan Mycko assumed responsibility as the Headquarters and
Headquarters Battalion, 29th Infantry Division, command sergeant major from CSM
Andrew Sheppard during a ceremony July 11, 2025, in Thurman Hall at Fort Belvoir,
Virginia. Lt. Col. Michael Esposito, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters
Battalion, 29 th Infantry Division, presided over the ceremony which included an
exchange of the battalion colors signifying the seamless transition of responsibility from
Sheppard to Mycko.
Mycko previously served as the first sergeant for Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 116th
Regiment before accepting the position as HHBN’s senior NCO. Sheppard will remain
with the 29th Infantry Division, serving as the senior NCO for Division Artillery.
