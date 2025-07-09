HHBN, 29ID Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st. Sgt. Jonathan Mycko assumed responsibility as the Headquarters and

Headquarters Battalion, 29th Infantry Division, command sergeant major from CSM

Andrew Sheppard during a ceremony July 11, 2025, in Thurman Hall at Fort Belvoir,

Virginia. Lt. Col. Michael Esposito, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters

Battalion, 29 th Infantry Division, presided over the ceremony which included an

exchange of the battalion colors signifying the seamless transition of responsibility from

Sheppard to Mycko.

Mycko previously served as the first sergeant for Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 116th

Regiment before accepting the position as HHBN’s senior NCO. Sheppard will remain

with the 29th Infantry Division, serving as the senior NCO for Division Artillery.