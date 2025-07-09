Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musician 1st Class Chris Garten and Pacific Region Partners

    TONGA

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA (July 2024) - Musician 1st Class Chris Garten poses for a photo with United States Pacific region partners during a parade celebrating the Tongan Navy birthday. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Michael Minor/Released)

    Tonga
    bassoon
    euphonium
    music

