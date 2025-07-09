NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA (July 2024) - Musician 1st Class Chris Garten poses for a photo with United States Pacific region partners during a parade celebrating the Tongan Navy birthday. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Michael Minor/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 03:32
|Photo ID:
|9176585
|VIRIN:
|240719-N-XE085-1091
|Resolution:
|856x631
|Size:
|197.43 KB
|Location:
|TO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 1st Class Chris Garten and Pacific Region Partners, by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.