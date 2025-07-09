Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2025 03:32 Photo ID: 9176585 VIRIN: 240719-N-XE085-1091 Resolution: 856x631 Size: 197.43 KB Location: TO

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Musician 1st Class Chris Garten and Pacific Region Partners, by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.