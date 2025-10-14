7th Fleet Vice Commander Meets with Thai Counterparts at CARAT Thailand 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, vice commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, presents a gift to Rear Admiral Anan Surawan, commander of the Royal Thai Navy Special Warfare Command during Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 8, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)