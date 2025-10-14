U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, vice commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, signs a guest book during Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 8, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9176459
|VIRIN:
|250708-M-FO238-1191
|Resolution:
|7755x4847
|Size:
|29.42 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 7th Fleet Vice Commander Meets with Thai Counterparts at CARAT Thailand 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.