7th Fleet Vice Commander Meets with Thai Counterparts at CARAT Thailand 2025

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, vice commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, signs a guest book during Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 8, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)