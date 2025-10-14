Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Vice Commander Meets with Thai Counterparts at CARAT Thailand 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    7th Fleet Vice Commander Meets with Thai Counterparts at CARAT Thailand 2025

    THAILAND

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, vice commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks with Rear Admiral Anan Surawan, commander of the Royal Thai Navy Special Warfare Command, during Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 8, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Bilateral Exercise
    DESRON 7
    CARAT 2025
    Partnership
    U.S. 7th Fleet

