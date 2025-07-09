Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard aircrews receive honorary visit from DHS Secretary in Kerrville, Texas

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard aircrews receive honorary visit from DHS Secretary in Kerrville, Texas

    KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem poses for a group photo with personnel from Coast Guard Air Stations Corpus Christi and Houston, July 11, 2025, in Kerrville Texas. Both Air Stations responded to a request for Coast Guard assistance in response to the flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 23:03
    Photo ID: 9176241
    VIRIN: 250711-G-PJ308-2389
    Resolution: 6986x4658
    Size: 14.08 MB
    Location: KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kerrville
    Flash Flooding
    SAR
    Texas
    USCG
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download