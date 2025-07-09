Coast Guard aircrews receive honorary visit from DHS Secretary in Kerrville, Texas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem poses for a group photo with personnel from Coast Guard Air Stations Corpus Christi and Houston, July 11, 2025, in Kerrville Texas. Both Air Stations responded to a request for Coast Guard assistance in response to the flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)