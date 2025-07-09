Coast Guard aircrews receive honorary visit from DHS Secretary in Kerrville, Texas

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem poses for a group photo with personnel from Coast Guard Air Stations Corpus Christi and Houston, July 11, 2025, in Kerrville Texas. Both Air Stations responded to a request for Coast Guard assistance in response to the flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 23:03
|Photo ID:
|9176241
|VIRIN:
|250711-G-PJ308-2389
|Resolution:
|6986x4658
|Size:
|14.08 MB
|Location:
|KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.