    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Jamaria Peters Make-A-Wish ceremony with U.S. Marines [Image 2 of 2]

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rasheed Awyan, a drill instructor with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, assigned to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, gives Make-A-Wish recipient Jamaria Peters a Marines 250 sticker during a ceremony for Peters at the Willis Tower during Marine Week Chicago, July 11, 2025. The event featured a performance from the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, music from the Quantico Marine Band, and the appearance of drill instructors from the recruit depot. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Jamaria Peters Make-A-Wish ceremony with U.S. Marines [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines250

