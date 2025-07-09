Marine Week Chicago 2025: Jamaria Peters Make-A-Wish ceremony with U.S. Marines

Jamaria Peters, a Make-A-Wish recipient, holds a certificate of appreciation during a ceremony for him at the Willis Tower during Marine Week Chicago, July 11, 2025. The event featured a performance from the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, music from the Quantico Marine Band, and the appearance of drill instructors from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 22:24
|Photo ID:
|9176214
|VIRIN:
|250711-M-EG001-1361
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.85 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
