    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Romeo High School Visit [Image 4 of 9]

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Romeo High School Visit

    ROMEO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Gustavo Felix, a drill instructor with Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, speaks to potential future Marines at Romeoville High School during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. Romeoville High School hosted a community event to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. Felix is a native of Chicago, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 19:14
    Photo ID: 9175982
    VIRIN: 250809-M-FU507-1304
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.32 MB
    Location: ROMEO, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Romeo High School Visit [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill Instructor
    Poolee
    Marine Week Chicago
    Marines 250
    High School

