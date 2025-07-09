Marine Week Chicago 2025: Romeo High School Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Gustavo Felix, a drill instructor with Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, speaks to potential future Marines at Romeoville High School during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. Romeoville High School hosted a community event to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. Felix is a native of Chicago, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)