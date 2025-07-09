99th welcomes new commander with familiar face

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Murray, 99th Air Refueling Squadron commander, speaks to the Airmen of the 99th for the first time as their commander, July 11, 2025, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Murray assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Jonathan Edwards during a change of command ceremony held today at the Birmingham-based total force base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)
