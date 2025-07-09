99th welcomes new commander with familiar face

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brendan P. Hopkins, commander of the 6th Operations Group, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, passes the guidon of the 99th Air Refueling Squadron to Lt. Col. Chad Murray, the unit’s new commander, during a change of command ceremony July 11, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Hopkins was the presiding officer for the ceremony where Lt. Col. Murray assumed command of the 99 ARS from Lt. Col. Jonathan Edwards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)