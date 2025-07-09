Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th welcomes new commander with familiar face [Image 5 of 8]

    99th welcomes new commander with familiar face

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Edwards, 99th Air Refueling Squadron commander, speaks to the Airmen of the 99th for the final time as their commander, July 11, 2025, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Edwards relinquished command of the unit to Lt. Col. Chad Murray, the squadron’s new commander, during a change of command ceremony held today at the Birmingham-based total force base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 17:41
    Photo ID: 9175875
    VIRIN: 250711-Z-ZA470-1041
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    This work, 99th welcomes new commander with familiar face [Image 8 of 8], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

