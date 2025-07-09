99th welcomes new commander with familiar face

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Edwards, 99th Air Refueling Squadron commander, speaks to the Airmen of the 99th for the final time as their commander, July 11, 2025, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Edwards relinquished command of the unit to Lt. Col. Chad Murray, the squadron’s new commander, during a change of command ceremony held today at the Birmingham-based total force base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)