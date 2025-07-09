99th welcomes new commander with familiar face

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brendan P. Hopkins, commander of the 6th Operations Group, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, pins a Meritorious Service Medal to the uniform of Lt. Col. Jonathan Edwards, the 99th Air Refueling Squadron commander, July 11, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Hopkins was the presiding officer for the change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Edwards relinquished command of the 99th to Lt. Col. Chad Murray. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)