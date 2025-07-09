99th welcomes new commander with familiar face

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brendan P. Hopkins, commander of the 6th Operations Group, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, speaks to the attendees at the 99th Air Refueling Squadron’s change of command ceremony July 11, 2025, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Hopkins was the presiding officer for the ceremony where Lt. Col. Jonathan Edwards relinquished command of the 99th to Lt. Col. Chad Murray, who became the active duty squadron’s newest commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)